PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

