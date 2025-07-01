Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $698.99 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

