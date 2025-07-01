Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $228.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.26.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

