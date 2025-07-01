OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.11. OneStream shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 558,569 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OS. Wedbush dropped their target price on OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OneStream in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneStream news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,493.80. The trade was a 80.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $279,843.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,854 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,188.42. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,973 shares of company stock worth $4,984,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneStream by 5,118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

