ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,040,075,000 after acquiring an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after purchasing an additional 864,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5%

OKE opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

