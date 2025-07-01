Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 117,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 63,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Nubeva Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nubeva Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.