Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NRIM stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

