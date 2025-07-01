Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Up 21.4% – What’s Next?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,047,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 183,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Trading Up 21.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

