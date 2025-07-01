Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1706112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 262,837 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,633,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

