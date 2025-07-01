New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,786,000 after buying an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $181,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.