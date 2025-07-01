New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,007 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $376,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after buying an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

