New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,710 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $62,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $67.24 and a one year high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

