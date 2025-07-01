New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $65,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,472 shares of company stock worth $25,921,982. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

