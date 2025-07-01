New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.20 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $51,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6%

TRV stock opened at $267.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.