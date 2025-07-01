New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.29 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $49,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in FedEx by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7%

FDX stock opened at $227.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average of $242.02.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

