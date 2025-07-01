New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $46,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

