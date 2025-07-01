New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $53,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 106,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,698. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,975 shares of company stock worth $5,808,237 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.