New Millennium Group LLC Sells 659 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 122,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

