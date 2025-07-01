New Millennium Group LLC Purchases Shares of 914 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

