National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) & Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Head to Head Analysis

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Innovex International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $1.30 billion 0.45 $78.12 million $0.81 7.43 Innovex International $660.80 million 1.63 $140.32 million $2.62 5.97

Innovex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Energy Services Reunited. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Energy Services Reunited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.87% 10.96% 5.46% Innovex International 16.68% 7.14% 5.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 4 0 3.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 2 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.17%. Innovex International has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.83%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Innovex International.

Summary

Innovex International beats National Energy Services Reunited on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. This segment also provides production assurance chemicals; integrated project management projects; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology for steam applications, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources and treats water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rigs and integrated services; fishing and remediation solutions; directional and turbines drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from well, as well as rents drilling tools. This segment also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

