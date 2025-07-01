MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $85.02, but opened at $89.07. MSC Industrial Direct shares last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 326,225 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 4.1%

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

