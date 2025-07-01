Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$113.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$113.47 per share, with a total value of C$272,328.96.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,170 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,210.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, with a total value of C$101,700.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$113.48 per share, with a total value of C$34,042.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 43,630 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$113.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,949,055.61.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$678.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.25. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.88 and a 52 week high of C$19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.