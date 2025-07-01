MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $9,094,452.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,014,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,140,545.66. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,064,466. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

