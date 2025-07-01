MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ARM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,440,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ARM opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.