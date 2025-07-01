MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

