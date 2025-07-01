MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

