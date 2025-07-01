MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,149 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $62,612,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $80.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

