Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

