Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,479,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after buying an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 530,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

