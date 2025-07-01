Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 63,390 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after buying an additional 2,338,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

