Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,694 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AVB opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

