Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $137.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

