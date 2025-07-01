Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) vs. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pfizer pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Pfizer has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Pfizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 27.27% 43.23% 17.11% Pfizer 12.62% 20.33% 8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 2 2.43 Pfizer 1 8 3 3 2.53

Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $109.19, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Pfizer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.10 $17.12 billion $6.87 11.53 Pfizer $63.63 billion 2.17 $8.03 billion $1.38 17.59

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pfizer. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Pfizer on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.