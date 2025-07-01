MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

MBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Ora H. Pescovitz purchased 7,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $45,311.77. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,297.81. This represents a 46.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. MBX Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

