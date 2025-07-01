Mather Group LLC. Sells 14,520 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

