Mather Group LLC. Purchases 626 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.