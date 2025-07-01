Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average of $249.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

