Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,018 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $568.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $569.15. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

