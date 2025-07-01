Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Raised by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

