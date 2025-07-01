Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

