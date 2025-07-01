Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Sells 317 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

