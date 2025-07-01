LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 265.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $374.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.96.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

