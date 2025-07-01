Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $221.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

