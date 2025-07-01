Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

BOXX opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

