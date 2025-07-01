Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,001 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 251,216 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,938,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AVUV opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.