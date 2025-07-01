Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

