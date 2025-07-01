Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

