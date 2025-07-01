Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.25. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

