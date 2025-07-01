Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 15,678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

