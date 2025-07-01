Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $451,985,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $229,987,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

LMT opened at $463.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.90 and its 200-day moving average is $466.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

